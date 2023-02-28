FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has increased by 4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.69. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) by analysts is $4.86, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.20% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.12M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a -3.42% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 23.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.59% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to FTCI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from ARC Family Trust, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Feb 21. After this action, ARC Family Trust now owns 15,253,357 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $274,000 using the latest closing price.

ARC Family Trust, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that ARC Family Trust is holding 15,353,357 shares at $81,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.87 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -39.40. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -52.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

To sum up, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.