Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FYBR stock has gone down by -1.36%, with a monthly decline of -4.66% and a quarterly surge of 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.39% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Right Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FYBR is $37.55, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for FYBR is 244.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume for FYBR on February 28, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s stock price has increased by 4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 26.30. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that FTC, States Sue Frontier Communications Over Promised Internet Speeds

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

In the past week, FYBR stock has gone down by -1.36%, with a monthly decline of -4.66% and a quarterly surge of 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.39% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FYBR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

FYBR Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.78. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +7.62. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

In conclusion, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.