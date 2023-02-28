Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 58.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTNT is $71.10, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for FTNT on February 28, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT stock saw an increase of -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.05% and a quarterly increase of 11.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $73 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.57. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Jensen Keith, who sale 98,374 shares at the price of $60.18 back on Feb 23. After this action, Jensen Keith now owns 4,569 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $5,920,323 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc., sale 11,035 shares at $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $659,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.