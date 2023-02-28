Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.28 compared to its previous closing price of 71.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FIVN is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FIVN is $85.68, which is $17.53 above than the current price. The public float for FIVN is 69.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. The average trading volume of FIVN on February 28, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN stock saw a decrease of -15.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Five9 Inc. (FIVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.89% for FIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIVN, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FIVN Trading at -8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -15.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.57. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Alexy Kimberly, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $85.35 back on Feb 02. After this action, Alexy Kimberly now owns 11,117 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $213,366 using the latest closing price.

Burkland Daniel P., the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $79.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Burkland Daniel P. is holding 108,616 shares at $634,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.25 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -12.15. Equity return is now at value -34.90, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

In summary, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.