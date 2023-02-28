Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has increased by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 5.79. However, the company has experienced a -8.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FATE is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FATE is $9.97, which is $2.76 above the current price. The public float for FATE is 95.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on February 28, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

FATE stock saw an increase of -8.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.40% and a quarterly increase of -69.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for FATE stock, with a simple moving average of -70.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to FATE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FATE Trading at -23.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from MENDLEIN JOHN, who purchase 36,631 shares at the price of $5.43 back on Jan 13. After this action, MENDLEIN JOHN now owns 282,770 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $198,906 using the latest closing price.

MENDLEIN JOHN, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 88,048 shares at $5.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that MENDLEIN JOHN is holding 246,139 shares at $499,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-388.56 for the present operating margin

+89.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at -379.89. Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.79.

In conclusion, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.