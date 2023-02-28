Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is above average at 31.05x. The 36-month beta value for EXEL is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXEL is $25.19, which is $7.74 above than the current price. The public float for EXEL is 315.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on February 28, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 17.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL’s stock has fallen by -0.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly rise of 3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Exelixis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $29 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXEL, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

EXEL Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.53. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Garber Alan M, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.49 back on Feb 21. After this action, Garber Alan M now owns 31,417 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $699,600 using the latest closing price.

FELDBAUM CARL B, the Director of Exelixis Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that FELDBAUM CARL B is holding 18,701 shares at $711,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc. stands at +11.31. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

In summary, Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.