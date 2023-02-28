Examining the Volatility of The Southern Company’s (SO) Stock

The stock of The Southern Company (SO) has seen a -3.39% decrease in the past week, with a -4.67% drop in the past month, and a -3.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48.

The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SO on February 28, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 64.56. but the company has seen a -3.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

SO Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.61. In addition, The Southern Company saw -9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Cummiskey Christopher, who sale 1,282 shares at the price of $66.60 back on Feb 16. After this action, Cummiskey Christopher now owns 27,512 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $85,381 using the latest closing price.

Cummiskey Christopher, the EVP & CCCS Officer of The Southern Company, sale 852 shares at $67.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Cummiskey Christopher is holding 22,059 shares at $57,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

To put it simply, The Southern Company (SO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.