Examining the Volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) Stock

In the past week, ICE stock has gone down by -5.23%, with a monthly decline of -6.17% and a quarterly plunge of -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.37% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is above average at 39.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is $127.31, which is $26.28 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICE on February 28, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 102.51. however, the company has experienced a -5.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/22 that Intercontinental Exchange to Buy Mortgage-Data Firm Black Knight for $13.1 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

In the past week, ICE stock has gone down by -5.23%, with a monthly decline of -6.17% and a quarterly plunge of -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.37% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.95. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Foley Douglas, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $104.80 back on Feb 23. After this action, Foley Douglas now owns 21,481 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $167,680 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 81,827 shares at $104.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 1,203,104 shares at $8,511,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

In a nutshell, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.