Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 60.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Cologuard Maker Exact Sciences Reports Big Sales and a Surprise Profit

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXAS is $72.06, which is $11.85 above the current price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on February 28, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS’s stock has seen a -5.15% decrease for the week, with a -7.43% drop in the past month and a 39.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for Exact Sciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.33% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 30.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $70 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to EXAS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.32. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 21.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Conroy Kevin T, who sale 4,764 shares at the price of $62.72 back on Feb 22. After this action, Conroy Kevin T now owns 1,195,230 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $298,798 using the latest closing price.

ORVILLE JACOB A, the General Manager, Screening of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 2,710 shares at $62.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that ORVILLE JACOB A is holding 19,301 shares at $169,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.