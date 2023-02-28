EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EVER stock has gone down by -8.69%, with a monthly decline of -14.16% and a quarterly surge of 24.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for EverQuote Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for EVER stock, with a simple moving average of 31.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVER is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVER is $20.00, which is $3.29 above the current price. The public float for EVER is 17.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVER on February 28, 2023 was 375.65K shares.

EVER) stock’s latest price update

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER)’s stock price has decreased by -20.62 compared to its previous closing price of 17.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EVER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVER reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for EVER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

EVER Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Auguste Darryl, who sale 1,232 shares at the price of $15.30 back on Feb 21. After this action, Auguste Darryl now owns 79,629 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $18,850 using the latest closing price.

Shields John L., the Director of EverQuote Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Shields John L. is holding 21,961 shares at $18,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.98 for the present operating margin

+94.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -4.64. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.