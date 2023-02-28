Evaluating the Ups and Downs of New Fortress Energy Inc.’s (NFE) Stock

The stock of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has seen a -9.84% decrease in the past week, with a -13.13% drop in the past month, and a -34.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for NFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.40% for NFE stock, with a simple moving average of -28.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is above average at 29.69x. The 36-month beta value for NFE is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NFE is $61.22, which is $26.84 above than the current price. The public float for NFE is 97.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume of NFE on February 28, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

NFE) stock’s latest price update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE)’s stock price has decreased by -14.40 compared to its previous closing price of 38.74. but the company has seen a -9.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $67 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NFE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NFE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

NFE Trading at -15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE fell by -9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.99. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc. saw -21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Wilkinson Matthew, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wilkinson Matthew now owns 46,907 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc., valued at $169,135 using the latest closing price.

Wilkinson Matthew, the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc., sale 6,800 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Wilkinson Matthew is holding 50,907 shares at $285,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Fortress Energy Inc. stands at +7.34. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.