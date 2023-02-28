Evaluating the Ups and Downs of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s (KNOP) Stock

In the past week, KNOP stock has gone down by -0.77%, with a monthly gain of 13.20% and a quarterly plunge of -54.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for KNOT Offshore Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for KNOP stock, with a simple moving average of -52.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Right Now?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KNOP is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KNOP is $10.50, which is $4.07 above the current price. The public float for KNOP is 24.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNOP on February 28, 2023 was 506.14K shares.

KNOP) stock’s latest price update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP)’s stock price has increased by 4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 6.13. however, the company has experienced a -0.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNOP

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNOP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KNOP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to KNOP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

KNOP Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNOP fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, KNOT Offshore Partners LP saw -33.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KNOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+38.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for KNOT Offshore Partners LP stands at +18.86. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

In conclusion, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.