Evaluating the Impact of 1.20 Increase on Bowlero Corp.’s (BOWL) Stock

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a 15.28% gain in the past month, and a 17.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.83% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) by analysts is $18.58, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for BOWL is 101.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.40% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BOWL was 923.71K shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 15.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a 15.28% gain in the past month, and a 17.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.83% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $24 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BOWL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

BOWL Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.55. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Parker Brett I., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Feb 17. After this action, Parker Brett I. now owns 2,050,173 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $542,500 using the latest closing price.

Shannon Thomas F., the Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 16,257 shares at $14.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Shannon Thomas F. is holding 400,000 shares at $241,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.