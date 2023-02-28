Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has seen a -7.00% decrease in the past week, with a -10.36% drop in the past month, and a 0.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.60% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of 12.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a "buy," 4 rating it as "overweight," 12 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ETSY is $143.74, which is $19.67 above the current market price. The public float for ETSY is 125.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ETSY on February 28, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 124.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Etsy Falls on ‘Cautious’ Guidance. Wall Street Sees the Stock Rising From Here.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $150 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.56. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Daniel Nicholas, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $139.48 back on Feb 15. After this action, Daniel Nicholas now owns 3,309 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $139,481 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RYAN M., the Chief Marketing Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 9,842 shares at $144.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that SCOTT RYAN M. is holding 0 shares at $1,417,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at -27.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

In conclusion, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.