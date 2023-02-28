Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is 40.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENB is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is $43.35, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for ENB is 2.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On February 28, 2023, ENB’s average trading volume was 3.57M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 37.82. However, the company has experienced a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB’s stock has fallen by -2.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly drop of -8.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.74% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.59. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +5.62. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

To wrap up, the performance of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.