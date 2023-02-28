Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 38.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is $7.85, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 159.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% of that float. On February 28, 2023, ESRT’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 7.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESRT’s Market Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has experienced a -6.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a -3.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.69% for ESRT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESRT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

ESRT Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-417.43 for the present operating margin

-364.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +35.05. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.