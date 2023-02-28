Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 82.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Emerson Bids to Buy National Instruments for Nearly $7 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $102.02, which is $19.68 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 565.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on February 28, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a -3.91% decrease in the past week, with a -9.40% drop in the past month, and a -14.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for EMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.75% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EMR, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

EMR Trading at -10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.75. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

To put it simply, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.