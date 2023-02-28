Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is above average at 17.07x. The 36-month beta value for EBS is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EBS is $34.75, which is $14.19 above than the current price. The public float for EBS is 44.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.55% of that float. The average trading volume of EBS on February 28, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

EBS) stock’s latest price update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.32 compared to its previous closing price of 14.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that Narcan Maker Fast-Tracked for Over-the-Counter Nasal Spray

EBS’s Market Performance

EBS’s stock has fallen by -9.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly rise of 5.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.54% for EBS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBS

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to EBS, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

EBS Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS fell by -9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.86. In addition, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. saw 6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Richard Ronald, who sale 1,912 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Nov 25. After this action, Richard Ronald now owns 19,837 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., sale 1,173 shares at $31.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 19,654 shares at $36,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.21 for the present operating margin

+54.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands at +12.88. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.