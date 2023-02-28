Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has increased by 1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 76.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is above average at 31.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $88.27, which is $11.18 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EW on February 28, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stock saw a decrease of -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.11% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to EW, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

EW Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.13. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from STONE HEISZ LESLIE, who sale 9,671 shares at the price of $76.82 back on Feb 16. After this action, STONE HEISZ LESLIE now owns 27,480 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $742,942 using the latest closing price.

Chopra Daveen, the CVP, TMTT of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $76.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Chopra Daveen is holding 18,911 shares at $304,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

In a nutshell, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.