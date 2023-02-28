Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 439.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is $49.24, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for DT is 194.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DT on February 28, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

DT) stock’s latest price update

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 42.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Dynatrace Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Expectations

DT’s Market Performance

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has seen a 0.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.12% gain in the past month and a 16.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for DT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to DT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DT Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.70. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Greifeneder Bernd, who sale 4,972 shares at the price of $43.49 back on Feb 16. After this action, Greifeneder Bernd now owns 932,617 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $216,252 using the latest closing price.

Pace Stephen J., the Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 4,317 shares at $43.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Pace Stephen J. is holding 120,923 shares at $187,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+78.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +5.64. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

To put it simply, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.