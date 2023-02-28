DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 72.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/08/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DD is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DD is $85.72, which is $12.77 above the current market price. The public float for DD is 453.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume for DD on February 28, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

DD’s stock has seen a -2.73% decrease for the week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month and a 1.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for DuPont de Nemours Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for DD stock, with a simple moving average of 15.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DD, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

DD Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.56. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw 6.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from JOHNSON KRISTINA M, who sale 450 shares at the price of $74.55 back on Feb 17. After this action, JOHNSON KRISTINA M now owns 3,115 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $33,548 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Director of DuPont de Nemours Inc., sale 376 shares at $74.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 10,773 shares at $28,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at +7.77. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

In conclusion, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.