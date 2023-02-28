Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DUK is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DUK is $106.50, which is $12.31 above the current market price. The public float for DUK is 769.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for DUK on February 28, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 96.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/08/23 that Biden claims green-job surge in State of the Union — is his boast justified?

DUK’s Market Performance

DUK’s stock has fallen by -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.46% and a quarterly drop of -2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Duke Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for DUK stock, with a simple moving average of -6.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $91 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUK reach a price target of $114, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for DUK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to DUK, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

DUK Trading at -5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.45. In addition, Duke Energy Corporation saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from Renjel Louis E., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $99.90 back on Feb 13. After this action, Renjel Louis E. now owns 9,967 shares of Duke Energy Corporation, valued at $189,812 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG STEVEN K, the EVP & CCO of Duke Energy Corporation, sale 415 shares at $100.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that YOUNG STEVEN K is holding 111,997 shares at $41,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corporation stands at +13.88. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

In conclusion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.