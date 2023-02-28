Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH)’s stock price has decreased by -6.24 compared to its previous closing price of 12.02. however, the company has experienced a -8.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DH is 52.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. The average trading volume of DH on February 28, 2023 was 697.60K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH’s stock has seen a -8.22% decrease for the week, with a -4.25% drop in the past month and a 2.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for Definitive Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.63% for DH stock, with a simple moving average of -33.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DH reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DH, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

DH Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from Krantz Jason Ronald, who purchase 450,000 shares at the price of $11.54 back on Nov 07. After this action, Krantz Jason Ronald now owns 450,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $5,193,000 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp., sale 1,016,000 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 2,508,971 shares at $23,114,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

In summary, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.