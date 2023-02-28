Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has seen a -6.16% decrease in the past week, with a -17.47% drop in the past month, and a -34.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for CRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.99% for CRON stock, with a simple moving average of -28.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.44.

The public float for CRON is 198.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for CRON on February 28, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

CRON) stock’s latest price update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)’s stock price has decreased by -2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at -16.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 109,588 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Dec 15. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,049,988 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $307,581 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., purchase 94,600 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 973,277 shares at $267,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.