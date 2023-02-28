Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has seen a 1.21% increase in the past week, with a 1.39% gain in the past month, and a 37.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.24% for COUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.19% for COUP stock, with a simple moving average of 22.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is $80.63, which is -$1.9 below the current market price. The public float for COUP is 75.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COUP on February 28, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

COUP) stock’s latest price update

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 80.34. However, the company has experienced a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to COUP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

COUP Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.08. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw 2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Tiscornia Anthony D, who sale 845 shares at the price of $79.95 back on Feb 01. After this action, Tiscornia Anthony D now owns 5,607 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $67,554 using the latest closing price.

Baratta Maurizio, the Chief Accounting Officer of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 296 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Baratta Maurizio is holding 6,436 shares at $23,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.59 for the present operating margin

+49.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -52.26. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

In a nutshell, Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.