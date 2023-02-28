CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has increased by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 70.73. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

Is It Worth Investing in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is above average at 76.47x. The 36-month beta value for CSGP is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSGP is $84.31, which is $13.36 above than the current price. The public float for CSGP is 402.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of CSGP on February 28, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

The stock of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen a -8.60% decrease in the past week, with a -9.94% drop in the past month, and a -11.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.28% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CSGP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.11. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 3,650 shares at the price of $78.92 back on Nov 03. After this action, Hill John W now owns 20,734 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $288,058 using the latest closing price.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of CoStar Group Inc., sale 1,296 shares at $82.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J is holding 36,900 shares at $107,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +16.93. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

In summary, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.