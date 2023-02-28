CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen a -17.16% decrease in the past week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month, and a 27.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.83% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -23.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLSK is also noteworthy at 3.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLSK is $7.50, which is $4.7 above than the current price. The public float for CLSK is 40.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.21% of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on February 28, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -17.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 37.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -30.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

In summary, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.