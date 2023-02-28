China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) by analysts is $4.50, The public float for CPHI is 23.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CPHI was 2.77M shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has decreased by -17.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPHI’s Market Performance

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has experienced a -25.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.36% drop in the past month, and a -31.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.72% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.53% for CPHI stock, with a simple moving average of -55.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -32.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares sank -29.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0992. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.67 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -35.26. Equity return is now at value -81.00, with -19.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

To sum up, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.