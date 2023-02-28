Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is 6.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CENX is 2.75.

The public float for CENX is 51.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.64% of that float. On February 28, 2023, CENX’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CENX) stock’s latest price update

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has increased by 6.02 compared to its previous closing price of 10.64. however, the company has experienced a 8.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENX’s Market Performance

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has experienced a 8.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month, and a 29.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for CENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for CENX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to CENX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw 37.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Gary Jesse E, who sale 49,568 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Gary Jesse E now owns 64,400 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $440,313 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 50,000 shares at $9.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 113,968 shares at $488,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+1.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -0.51. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

To wrap up, the performance of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.