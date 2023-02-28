Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)’s stock price has increased by 7.30 compared to its previous closing price of 40.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLDX is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLDX is $65.00, which is $21.28 above the current price. The public float for CLDX is 46.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLDX on February 28, 2023 was 460.74K shares.

CLDX’s Market Performance

CLDX stock saw a decrease of 0.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.07% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for CLDX stock, with a simple moving average of 26.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CLDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLDX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $66 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDX reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for CLDX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to CLDX, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

CLDX Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.29. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDX starting from KELER TIBOR, who sale 16,860 shares at the price of $36.93 back on Dec 07. After this action, KELER TIBOR now owns 7,357 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc., valued at $622,611 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Sarah, the SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. of Celldex Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,355 shares at $36.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cavanaugh Sarah is holding 1,284 shares at $49,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1486.73 for the present operating margin

+34.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1516.04. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -25.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.86.

In conclusion, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.