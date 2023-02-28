Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for CARR is 826.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for CARR on February 28, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has increased by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 44.25. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.00% and a quarterly rise of 1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Carrier Global Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.11. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Nelson Christopher John, who sale 213,353 shares at the price of $45.30 back on Feb 13. After this action, Nelson Christopher John now owns 97,285 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $9,665,446 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Kyle, the Vice President, Controller of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 10,433 shares at $45.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Crockett Kyle is holding 0 shares at $478,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 14.20 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.