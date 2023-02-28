Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO)’s stock price has increased by 167.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a 221.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Right Now?

The public float for CDIO is 4.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDIO on February 28, 2023 was 512.79K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CDIO’s Market Performance

CDIO stock saw an increase of 221.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 243.27% and a quarterly increase of 78.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.52% for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 161.88% for CDIO stock, with a simple moving average of -42.32% for the last 200 days.

CDIO Trading at 193.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.54%, as shares surge +220.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO rose by +191.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4748. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. saw 236.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.