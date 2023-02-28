Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 77.57. but the company has seen a -1.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is $86.21, which is $8.58 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 256.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On February 28, 2023, CAH’s average trading volume was 2.70M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stock saw a decrease of -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 13.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $94 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAH, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

CAH Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.07. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. Equity return is now at value 94.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

To wrap up, the performance of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.