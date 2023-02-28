Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): A Technical Analysis

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is $117.92, which is $11.94 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 929.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CP on February 28, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has increased by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 76.13. however, the company has experienced a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has experienced a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.44% rise in the past month, and a -4.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $98 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

CP Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.06. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+40.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +39.90. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

To put it simply, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.