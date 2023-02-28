Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is above average at 87.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) is $237.50, which is $14.56 above the current market price. The public float for BURL is 64.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BURL on February 28, 2023 was 888.87K shares.

BURL) stock’s latest price update

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 224.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Burlington Stock Is Soaring. The Outlook Overshadowed Light Earnings.

BURL’s Market Performance

BURL’s stock has fallen by -4.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.50% and a quarterly rise of 10.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Burlington Stores Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.37% for BURL stock, with a simple moving average of 29.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $200 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BURL, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

BURL Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.57. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc. saw 7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from LAUB JEFFREY, who sale 2,917 shares at the price of $195.63 back on Nov 28. After this action, LAUB JEFFREY now owns 3,165 shares of Burlington Stores Inc., valued at $570,648 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+38.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc. stands at +4.39. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

In a nutshell, Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.