Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has increased by 4.37 compared to its previous closing price of 81.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) is above average at 4.99x. The 36-month beta value for BLDR is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The average price estimated by analysts for BLDR is $81.86, which is -$4.26 below than the current price. The public float for BLDR is 135.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on February 28, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR stock saw an increase of 10.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.98% and a quarterly increase of 40.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for BLDR stock, with a simple moving average of 31.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BLDR, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

BLDR Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.37. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 3,350 shares at the price of $65.95 back on Nov 11. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 61,621 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $220,932 using the latest closing price.

Beckmann Jami, the Principal Accounting Officer of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $68.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Beckmann Jami is holding 30,990 shares at $257,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+28.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +8.67. Equity return is now at value 55.30, with 24.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.