Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) by analysts is $3.75, which is -$0.54 below the current market price. The public float for BRMK is 127.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BRMK was 1.44M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BRMK) stock’s latest price update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)’s stock price has increased by 17.42 compared to its previous closing price of 4.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRMK’s Market Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has seen a 13.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.89% gain in the past month and a 17.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for BRMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.51% for BRMK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRMK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BRMK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRMK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BRMK, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

BRMK Trading at 20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK rose by +13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw 38.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Ward Brian Phillip, who purchase 31,925 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ward Brian Phillip now owns 114,748 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.18 for the present operating margin

+99.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at +68.43. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

To sum up, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.