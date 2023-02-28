Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) Stock Showcases 24.23% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, BAER stock has gone up by 57.11%, with a monthly decline of -64.72% and a quarterly plunge of -33.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.79% for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.23% for BAER stock, with a simple moving average of -30.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) is above average at 53.64x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BAER is 13.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of BAER on February 28, 2023 was 840.80K shares.

BAER) stock’s latest price update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)’s stock price has decreased by -16.08 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. but the company has seen a 57.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BAER Trading at -22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.75%, as shares sank -46.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAER rose by +57.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. saw -34.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAER

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

In summary, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.