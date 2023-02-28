Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC)’s stock price has increased by 30.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 72.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BNTC is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BNTC is $4.00, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for BNTC is 25.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for BNTC on February 28, 2023 was 425.74K shares.

BNTC’s Market Performance

BNTC’s stock has seen a 72.77% increase for the week, with a 58.87% rise in the past month and a 92.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.29% for Benitec Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.76% for BNTC stock, with a simple moving average of -30.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for BNTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

BNTC Trading at 72.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.08%, as shares surge +61.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC rose by +74.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2527. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw 114.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24457.53 for the present operating margin

-449.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stands at -24942.47. Equity return is now at value -221.70, with -163.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

In conclusion, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.