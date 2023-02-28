Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 7.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is above average at 7.33x. The 36-month beta value for BBVA is also noteworthy at 1.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for BBVA is 5.88B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on February 28, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA’s stock has seen a 4.94% increase for the week, with a 11.26% rise in the past month and a 32.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 44.82% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 29.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +25.04. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.