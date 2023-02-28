Baker Hughes Company’s (BKR) Stock: A -1.76% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has gone up by 1.47% for the week, with a -2.39% drop in the past month and a 7.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for BKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.76% for BKR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The average price predicted for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) by analysts is $37.19, which is $5.91 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BKR was 7.23M shares.

BKR) stock’s latest price update

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 30.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $43 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BKR, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

BKR Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.58. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 9,811 shares at the price of $30.93 back on Jan 31. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 59,463 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $303,454 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Company, sale 9,811 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 20,474 shares at $284,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

To sum up, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.