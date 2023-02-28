AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 10.02. but the company has seen a -3.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVDX is $11.42, which is $1.47 above the current price. The public float for AVDX is 179.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on February 28, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AVDX stock saw a decrease of -3.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.44% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.82% for AVDX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Praeger Michael, who sale 9,996 shares at the price of $9.33 back on Nov 15. After this action, Praeger Michael now owns 8,825,029 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $93,263 using the latest closing price.

Wilhite Joel, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 3,215 shares at $9.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Wilhite Joel is holding 63,404 shares at $29,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -7.80 for asset returns.

In conclusion, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.