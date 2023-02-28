Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACB is 3.00.

The average price predicted by analysts for ACB is $1.22, The public float for ACB is 299.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on February 28, 2023 was 8.99M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. however, the company has experienced a -10.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACB’s Market Performance

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen a -10.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.40% decline in the past month and a -36.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.18% for ACB stock, with a simple moving average of -38.67% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9585. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -243.90, with -144.20 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.