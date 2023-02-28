Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST)’s stock price has increased by 42.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASST is 0.37M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On February 28, 2023, ASST’s average trading volume was 354.69K shares.

ASST’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.60% for ASST stock, with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

ASST Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.34% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASST rose by +27.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Asset Entities Inc. saw -37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Asset Entities Inc. stands at +1.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

To wrap up, the performance of Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.