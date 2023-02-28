Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRPT) Stock

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has gone down by -5.17% for the week, with a -5.09% drop in the past month and a 2.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for SRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SRPT is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRPT is $150.90, which is $34.02 above than the current price. The public float for SRPT is 83.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SRPT on February 28, 2023 was 916.06K shares.

SRPT) stock’s latest price update

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 123.06. However, the company has experienced a -5.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Sarepta’s Gene Therapy Set for Quick FDA Review

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $160 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRPT, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

SRPT Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.77. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Mayo Stephen, who sale 858 shares at the price of $109.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mayo Stephen now owns 6,387 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $94,311 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 57,100 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 108,178 shares at $5,963,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.00 for the present operating margin

+80.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -59.66. Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.

In summary, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.