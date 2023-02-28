ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX): A Technical Analysis

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for ASX is 1.47B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on February 28, 2023 was 6.36M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.92% drop in the past month, and a 10.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for ASX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for ASX stock, with a simple moving average of 15.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASX reach a price target of $8.10, previously predicting the price at $13.30. The rating they have provided for ASX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

ASX Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

To put it simply, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.