Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for AMBP is 149.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBP on February 28, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

(NYSE: AMBP) stock's latest price update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 5.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMBP’s Market Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has experienced a -12.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.01% drop in the past month, and a 8.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for AMBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.59% for AMBP stock, with a simple moving average of -11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AMBP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

AMBP Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.75 for the present operating margin

+11.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at +5.05. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

To put it simply, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.