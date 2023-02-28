Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)’s stock price has increased by 6.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is $6.00, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for APYX is 30.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APYX on February 28, 2023 was 206.81K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX’s stock has seen a -7.29% decrease for the week, with a 0.33% rise in the past month and a 77.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for Apyx Medical Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for APYX stock, with a simple moving average of -35.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APYX reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for APYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2019.

APYX Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Apyx Medical Corporation saw 30.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Goodwin Charles D. II, who purchase 11,750 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Aug 29. After this action, Goodwin Charles D. II now owns 40,000 shares of Apyx Medical Corporation, valued at $70,068 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.78 for the present operating margin

+33.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corporation stands at -31.27. Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -31.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

In a nutshell, Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.