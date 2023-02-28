Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for APTX is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APTX is $2.00, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for APTX is 54.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for APTX on February 28, 2023 was 327.87K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

APTX) stock’s latest price update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX)’s stock price has increased by 3.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. however, the company has experienced a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APTX’s Market Performance

APTX’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.50% and a quarterly rise of 109.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.94% for Aptinyx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for APTX stock, with a simple moving average of 35.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to APTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

APTX Trading at 34.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +40.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTX rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5666. In addition, Aptinyx Inc. saw 106.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APTX

Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -74.20 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.