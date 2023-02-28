Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 111.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Applied Materials Issues Sales Forecast Ahead of Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMAT is $132.22, which is $17.12 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 834.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for AMAT on February 28, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT’s stock has seen a -2.92% decrease for the week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month and a 4.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

AMAT Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.56. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from CHEN XUN, who sale 377 shares at the price of $107.80 back on Jan 20. After this action, CHEN XUN now owns 0 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $40,641 using the latest closing price.

Deane Timothy M, the GVP, Applied Global Services of Applied Materials Inc., sale 29 shares at $91.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Deane Timothy M is holding 87,532 shares at $2,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.